DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a nice day with a breezy NW wind. Lots of sunshine today will turn to clouds tomorrow. Monday stays mostly dry. The rain gets here on Tuesday and stays with us through Wednesday. Temperatures will stay cool as well – with highs in the upper 50s. We don’t get above average for this time of year until Friday. The holiday weekend right now is looking pretty nice. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s/low 80s by next weekend. Storm chances increase by Monday.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO