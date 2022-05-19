U.S. Field Artillery Association hosts Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms will ramp up and continue well throughout the overnight hours. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Patchy dense fog is anticipated by the morning commute, which will reduce visibility by several miles. Leave early to get to your morning destination safely along with low beam headlights.

