Fort Sill, OK

U.S. Field Artillery Association hosts Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
kswo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Field Artillery Association inducted its first class into a newly formed Hall of Fame. The U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame Induction Dinner was held...

www.kswo.com

kswo.com

The Red Cord awards essay contest winners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cord celebrated the winners of the organization’s annual essay contest Sunday afternoon. The three students read their work to friends and family at the Mattie Beal home and received prize money. Contestants had 30 days to write about human trafficking, including the elements...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton partnering with Together Oklahoma for Pride Month event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Together Oklahoma, in partnership with the City of Lawton and the McMahon Memorial Authority, announced their upcoming Statewide Pride and Policy Listening Session. The session will be held on June 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Attendees can also choose...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

United Way holding Family Empowerment sessions across Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way is looking to gear up kids and their families with the Success by 6 Family Empowerment Program. Not only that, but participating families could walk away with a $50 gas gift card for learning how they can guide their children towards a successful future.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Armed Forces Day Parade brings Lawton-Fort Sill community together

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fort Sill’s Armed Forces Day parade brought community floats, bands and soldiers together Saturday morning. Around 100 floats plus marching soldiers, military vehicles and bands were downtown. It serves as a yearly tribute to the men and women who have served our nation, both...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Medwatch: CCMH about to start classes for its Clinical Medical Technician program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s new Clinical Medical Technician or CMT program is about to start its second set of classes and is accepting applications. The hospital decided to start this program that trains their medical assistants about a year ago. Julie Parkinson, the administrative director of specialty physician services, said it started after losing a program in town that used to help supply assistants in the community and due to the pandemic.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County diaper drive hoping to help parents in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Infants need up to 12 diapers a day, which could cost parents hundreds of dollars a day, jeopardizing a family’s ability to remain economically stable. The United Way of Stephens County is addressing the issue by collecting diapers now through June 19th for parents who...
kswo.com

Lawton water authority receives approval to request loan for $78 million dollars.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday May 24, the Lawton City Council held a special meeting for the Lawton water authority. In this portion of the city council meeting they approved the request to receive a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resource Board for nearly 45 million dollars as well as 33 million dollars from the Oklahoma Department of environmental quality. These funds will be used to support the phase 1 construction waste water treatment plant and replace 5 million dollars worth of much needed water meters across town.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Officials looking for missing teen

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mountain Park Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered runaway teen. They say Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School. The chief says he lives in Mountain Park and frequents stores in Lawton. They’re asking people...
MOUNTAIN PARK, OK
kswo.com

Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt signed 35 bills into law while vetoing two. Among these bills was a modification to Senate bill 186. The bill changes the languages for felons possessing a firearm in order to remove the penalty for felons riding as a passenger in a car that has a firearm in it.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

WFPD investigating two weekend homicides

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating two weekend homicides. The first investigation began following a welfare check call Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to a home on Brown St. around 12:30 p.m. The body of 23-year-old Zachary Wood was found inside the home. Foul play...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Lets continue to chip away at the ongoing drought

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms will ramp up and continue well throughout the overnight hours. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Patchy dense fog is anticipated by the morning commute, which will reduce visibility by several miles. Leave early to get to your morning destination safely along with low beam headlights.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances expected to arrive early tomorrow morning, bringing widespread showers and storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The clear skies that have dominated Texoma today will become occluded over the nighttime hours as a surge of moisture will see building cloud coverage by early tomorrow morning. This will lead to the first instances of precipitation we will experience the next few days as isolated showers will pop-up Monday morning, mainly for Southwest Oklahoma and Western North Texas. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Light fog will be possible around sunrise tomorrow, but should dissipate throughout the mid/late morning.
ENVIRONMENT

