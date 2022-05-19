Taiwan firms resuming production in China as COVID curbs ease -minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Roughly half of Taiwanese companies that had previously suspended work in China due to COVID-19 control measures have resumed production as curbs ease, the island’s economy minister said on Thursday.

Shanghai and neighbouring Kunshan, a hub for Taiwanese electronics makers including Apple supplier Quanta Computer Inc, last month imposed stringent lockdowns to control the country’s biggest COVID outbreak.

After managing to bring community transmission down to zero, Shanghai has begun reopening and is aiming for normal life to fully resume by June.

“The resumption rate now is at about 50%. If everything goes well, we are hoping for a full resumption in June,” Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei.

Wang said companies were still facing problems such as supply ckunshan hain bottlenecks and logistics issues and that the situation could change depending on China’s pandemic prevention policies.