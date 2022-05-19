Natalia Dyer & BF Charlie Heaton Snuggle On ‘Stranger Things 4’ Red Carpet: Photos

Image Credit: Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are nothing if not fashionable, and the darling duo didn’t disappoint on the red carpet for Stranger Things 4! Natalia, 27, appeared at the Callao Cinema in Madrid on May 18 wearing a stunning gown with blue sequin puff sleeves and a black lace detail on top, and a long, flowing, sky-blue skirt. The actress wore her hair down with simple bangs and accessorized with black open-toe heels, finishing off the look with dark nail polish and matching blue eye shadow. Charlie, 28, complemented her beauty with a navy-blue blazer, pinstriped shirt, gray slacks, and loafers, sans socks.

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton appear at the ‘Stranger Things 4’ premiere in Madrid, Spain on May 18, 2022. (Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock )

Natalia plays pretty Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix sci fi series, while Charlie is Jonathan Byers. The couple certainly has plenty to celebrate — they’ve been dating since early 2016, and their high fashion red-carpet looks have only gotten more fashionable since then. The series is a nostalgic 1980s take on the lives of teenagers dealing with a strange presence in the fictional town of Hawkins. Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Winona Ryder also star, among others.

“It’s a bond that is hard to describe,” Natalia told Cosmopolitan UK in May about the cast dynamic. “We were all very excited and we hadn’t done anything like it before. So to have it become so big, literally overnight, was a very specific experience. It really tied us all together.” She said that her bond with Charlie, both on and offscreen is “special.” “It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate,” she told the publication about the ultra-private relationship. “It’s an indescribable thing.”

Still, the public’s fascination with them isn’t always welcome. “We were colleagues first,” she pointed out about their on-set interactions. “It’s a standard, natural thing that would’ve happened either way. We work on the same show – naturally we would do interviews together and things like that. The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human.”

As for the highly anticipated fourth season — backed up since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic — Natalia promises exactly what fans are expecting. “Such is the nature of our show that every press round, I’m like, ‘It’s darker, it’s scarier, it feels more intense.'” she told the publication. “But it really is!”