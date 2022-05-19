ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia Dyer & BF Charlie Heaton Snuggle On 'Stranger Things 4' Red Carpet: Photos

By Audrey Rock
 6 days ago
Image Credit: Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are nothing if not fashionable, and the darling duo didn’t disappoint on the red carpet for Stranger Things 4! Natalia, 27, appeared at the Callao Cinema in Madrid on May 18 wearing a stunning gown with blue sequin puff sleeves and a black lace detail on top, and a long, flowing, sky-blue skirt. The actress wore her hair down with simple bangs and accessorized with black open-toe heels, finishing off the look with dark nail polish and matching blue eye shadow. Charlie, 28, complemented her beauty with a navy-blue blazer, pinstriped shirt, gray slacks, and loafers, sans socks.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton appear at the 'Stranger Things 4' premiere in Madrid, Spain on May 18, 2022. (Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock )

Natalia plays pretty Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix sci fi series, while Charlie is Jonathan Byers. The couple certainly has plenty to celebrate — they’ve been dating since early 2016, and their high fashion red-carpet looks have only gotten more fashionable since then. The series is a nostalgic 1980s take on the lives of teenagers dealing with a strange presence in the fictional town of Hawkins. Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Winona Ryder also star, among others.

“It’s a bond that is hard to describe,” Natalia told Cosmopolitan UK in May about the cast dynamic. “We were all very excited and we hadn’t done anything like it before. So to have it become so big, literally overnight, was a very specific experience. It really tied us all together.” She said that her bond with Charlie, both on and offscreen is “special.” “It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate,” she told the publication about the ultra-private relationship. “It’s an indescribable thing.”

Still, the public’s fascination with them isn’t always welcome. “We were colleagues first,” she pointed out about their on-set interactions. “It’s a standard, natural thing that would’ve happened either way. We work on the same show – naturally we would do interviews together and things like that. The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human.”

As for the highly anticipated fourth season — backed up since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic — Natalia promises exactly what fans are expecting. “Such is the nature of our show that every press round, I’m like, ‘It’s darker, it’s scarier, it feels more intense.'” she told the publication. “But it really is!”

HollywoodLife

North West Shares Cute Video Of Mom Kim Kardashian Dancing At Kourtney’s Wedding: Video

Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared to have a great time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding reception as she donned a sparkly silver and black outfit with long sheer sleeves. The doting mom busted some impressive moves in a new video that was posted to her and her eight-year-old daughter North West‘s TikTok account on May 23. The clip was set to the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, which seemed to go along perfectly with the happy content.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Cheer In Stands At Wrexham V. Bromley Game: Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the epitome of relationship goals. The Hollywood couple couldn’t have been more adorable cheering on a soccer team together on Saturday, May 21. And Blake proved to be the utmost supportive wife, as the team, Welsh National League’s Wrexham AFC, just happens to be the one her husband purchased with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney back in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
