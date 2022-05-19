Late goal seals Suburban Council title for Bethlehem

Delmar, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Burnt Hills and Bethlehem girls lacrosse have been on a collision course all season. Both undefeated in conference play, Wednesday night’s game decided the Suburban Council champion.

The Eagles beat the Spartans 11-6 in a non-league game to start the season, but this matchup was a much tighter affair, with Maeve Conway gave Bethlehem a 3-2 lead midway through the first half.

The Spartans had a quick answer. Caroline Kogut found a cutting MK Lescault to tie the game at four later in the first half, but Bethlehem entered the break with a 7-5 lead.

Kaitlyn Tietjen had a big second half for the Eagles. Conway found the sophomore for a goal to put Bethlehem up 8-6, but the lead never got bigger than two. Lescault scored again with five minutes left in the game to tie it up at nine.

When Bethlehem absolutely needed one, the rookie came through. Tietjen found freshman Avery Eick for the game winner to help Bethlehem capture the Suburban Council title with a 10-9 win.

“Some of them don’t know how to feel,” head coach Danielle Blanchard said. “This is their first sectional run so we’re going to reign it in a little bit. Every game is just a game right now and if we win we get to keep going.”

“This is where we want to be and the returners sort of set the tone for that and I mean the underclassmen have done a great job following us,” Senior defender and captain Phoebe Hosford said.

The Eagles will be the top seed in the Section 2 AA tournament when brackets are released later this week.

