Columbia survives Bethlehem in Section 2 first round

East Greenbush, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Columbia hosted Bethlehem to kick off the Section 2 Class AA playoffs Wednesday, with the winner heading to top seed Colonie on Friday.

The Blue Devils struck first. Andrew Gabriel sent one to the wall with a runner on to get Columbia on the board in the second. They added another off a passed ball to carry a 2-0 lead into the third.

The Eagles tied it up with one swing in the top half of the third. CJ Franchini smashed a two run home run over the right field wall to knot the game up at two.

From there the Blue Devils got the go-ahead run in the fourth and used sound defense to survive and advance in a 3-2 win. Columbia will head to Cook Park to face top seed Colonie Friday at 4 p.m.

More Sports News

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

Jared Phillips

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.