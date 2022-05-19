Columbia survives Bethlehem in Section 2 first round
East Greenbush, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Columbia hosted Bethlehem to kick off the Section 2 Class AA playoffs Wednesday, with the winner heading to top seed Colonie on Friday.
The Blue Devils struck first. Andrew Gabriel sent one to the wall with a runner on to get Columbia on the board in the second. They added another off a passed ball to carry a 2-0 lead into the third.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The Eagles tied it up with one swing in the top half of the third. CJ Franchini smashed a two run home run over the right field wall to knot the game up at two.
From there the Blue Devils got the go-ahead run in the fourth and used sound defense to survive and advance in a 3-2 win. Columbia will head to Cook Park to face top seed Colonie Friday at 4 p.m.
More Sports News
- Mets ace Scherzer likely out 6 to 8 weeks for oblique strain
- Injured reliever Luke Jackson loses arbitration vs Braves
- Minority GM, coach candidates invited to meet NFL owners
- Lo van Pham honored to be first Asian American official
- Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0