BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across central Alabama this week. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Monday will be a much more active day in central Alabama as more tropical moisture lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico. Widespread showers and storms are likely. This will impact some outdoors plans you may have in place. While we are not expecting any organized severe weather, an isolated storm or two could contain gusty winds along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO