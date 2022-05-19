The Flash: "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" Preview Released

One CBS adventure series is heading to Paramount+ for Season 2. The network announced that Blood & Treasure would be making the leap this week. July 17th will see the series premiere on the streamer and then new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays. However, it doesn't looks like there will be a third season of Blood & Treasure. Leading man Matt Barr is going to be busy filming Walker: Independence for The CW. Last week's upfront presentation confirmed that the continuation of the Texas Ranger would be getting its own series. However, there are still a lot of people that love Blood & Treasure. After all, it can be hard to find a good adventure series on broadcast television that doesn't take the form of day-to-day police procedural. This show took that art world inspiration and ran with it. Now, the next season around the track will be on Paramount+.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO