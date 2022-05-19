ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major renovations on tap for Queen’s Medical Center

By Manolo Morales
 6 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Major renovations are in the works at The Queen’s Medical Center on Punchbowl Street. Officials said they plan to spend more than a billion dollars to expand services and create more space for both patients and staff.

The first phase of the renovations start in August in the emergency room. They’re not gonna tear it down. The plan is to expand it so it’s double the size.

As the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the state, Queen’s Emergency Department is also the busiest, handling up to 180 patients a day. The plan is to add more beds and expand services by extending it to the building next door, and go up three stories.

“So we will have patient beds where they can spend the night. We can observe them better, decrease the clutter and the congestion in the Emergency Department for those who are really sick and really need emergent care,” said Jason Chang, The Queen’s Medical Center President.

That’s just the beginning. The Master Plan will kick in in a couple of years which will demolish up to seven old low-rise buildings on the other side of the campus.

Chang said patient services will not be disrupted. The main hospital wing will remain as is. He added that behavioral health patients at the Kekela ward will be moved to another facility before that building is torn down.

“It will be nearby and also convenient for patients,” said Chang. “And we’re not going to reduce any services. So the entire project, whether it’s the Emergency Department or the new towers, we will not limit or restrict access to care.”

Chang said at least 1,200 parking stalls will be added. He said Queen’s will work with city and state officials to minimize the impact on traffic. Another improvement that patients and visitors will appreciate — making the place less of a maze so people don’t get lost.

“And rely on some very smart architects to help us come up with the right layout and allow patients to get to the places they need to go easily,” said Chang.

He added that improvements will also create more wellness spaces not just for patients but for the workers.

“Giving them an opportunity to step outside and see sunlight and they can get a small break that they can step away and not have to be in the constant sort of chaos that’s going on sometimes in a unit,” said Chang.

He said it will take about 10 years to get everything done. The projected cost is $1.4 billion.

