ROSEBURG, Ore. - Greater Idaho doesn't want Southwestern Oregon anymore. The group advocating to make rural Oregon counties part of neighboring Idaho "announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as 'phase 1' of the project. The map only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho. The map does not give Idaho any coastline - Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade (mountain) Range."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO