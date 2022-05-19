ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Several Counties Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

By News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Thunderstorm Watch for Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne,...

Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of NE Oklahoma

Update 5/24/2022 9:58 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Osage, and Pawnee counties until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of over 5.5" have fallen west of Tulsa. Another 1-3" likely across much of the area with some isolated amounts of 3-5" still possible. Additional flash flood or flood warnings could be issued on Tuesday.
Flood Watches, Severe Storm Chances

Early-morning showers and storms are underway on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Additional storms are likely on Tuesday with at least two, possibly three separate waves impacting the area. The first is underway Tuesday morning, the second will be around midday, and the third, exiting Tuesday night. While locally heavy rainfall is likely with any of the activity today, it’s this midday to afternoon into the early evening that may bring severe weather threats into part of the area in the form of a squall line type feature from the west. The eventual severe weather threat depends upon the duration of precipitation Tuesday morning and the potential for any breaks that could allow surface instability to increase. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. A flood watch now includes the Tulsa metro and portions of northern OK. Some locations west of the metro have already received between 3 to 5 inches of rain during the last 24 hours. Severe threats will be nearing the area as early as the noon hour and moving across far southeastern OK into north TX early evening. Primary threats will be damaging wind, a low tornado threat will exist.
Runaway Barges Hit Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 3 Years Ago This Week

Three years ago this week, we were all holding our breath as we watched those runaway barges float down the Arkansas River. The barges got loose during the record setting flood of 2019. There were serious concerns that the barges could cause catastrophic flooding in Muskogee County. Osage SkyNews 6...
Cherokee Nation Looks To Create Courtrooms, Law Offices In Tulsa

The Cherokee Nation wants to buy a Tulsa office complex to create courtrooms and office space for tribal prosecutors. It’s part of the effort by the tribe to have justice centers throughout their 14 county nations in Eastern Oklahoma. The site at North Pointe, 205 East Pine, would be the first location in Tulsa County.
Bixby Residents Concerned About Flooding From Heavy Rain

A flood advisory for the City of Bixby has people there worried about all this rain. Some of them are still cleaning up from flooding that happened earlier this month. "May ought to be National Tulsa Flood Month, because '84, '86, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2022, that's when it floods," says Emmett Beasley.
Road Work In Owasso Begins On E. 106th St. N.

Road work is underway on the NE side of Owasso as the city repairs a one-mile stretch of road on 106th St. N. The road is down to one late between 145th and 161st E. Ave. Flagging is underway, so driving through the area will likely take a little longer.
Group of 150+ File Lawsuit Aiming To Stop Oklahoma Turnpike Construction Alleging Transparency Violations

More than 150 Oklahomans who live along or near proposed routes for new turnpikes have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the construction. Norman attorney Stan Ward filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of 152 residents in the Norman area whose homes could be impacted by ACCESS Oklahoma, a 15-year plan by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority that was unveiled in February.
Links Mentioned On May 24, 2022

Here are the links mentioned on May 24, 2022. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Meeting - ACCESS Oklahoma Projects In Cleveland County. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will be holding an executive session at it's monthly meeting to talk about legal proceedings related to ACCESS Oklahoma's projects in Cleveland County. That private talk...
More National Events Coming To Tulsa Area

Tulsa continues to attract main events from the PGA Championship to the Ironman to big concerts at the BOK Center. These events not only bring visitors to the town but also have a big economic impact. Ashleigh Bachert from Tulsa Regional Tourism joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the effect these big events have on the city.
Fire Marshall Investigating Fire In Crescent That Killed 3 Kids

Crosses now mark the spot where three kids' lives were tragically cut short after their home went up in flames. The State Fire Marshall is now investigating what caused the deadly blaze. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911 at about noon on Sunday. Inside there were...
Children 'Flip Out' For Oklahoma City Firefighters

Two Oklahoma City children were "flipping out" for some firefighters over the weekend. The department said they were called out to a park to assist a child stuck in a piece of playground equipment Saturday. Afterwards, the kids put on a little show for the firefighters. The boy and his...
Tulsa Police Visit 5th Graders At McClure Elementary

Tulsa police officers visited the 5th graders at McClure Elementary on Monday. Students had a chance to see the equipment used by Tulsa's special operations team on the job. The visit was part of Project Trust, a plan to build a relationship between the officers and the students. The students...
Owasso Park Reopens With New Playground, Splash Pad

A popular park in Owasso is back open with a new layout and several new additions just in time for summer. The project at Funtastic Island involved tearing down the old play area, starting over with new equipment and the addition of another splash pad. The park is located at...
OKC Fire Department Accepting Applications For Hire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is accepting applications to join the department. People who are interested can visit joinokcfire.com to get more information. The department also held an event Monday morning to answer people's questions on its Facebook page.
Tulsa Police: 1 Person Recovering After Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa Police say at least one person is recovering after an early morning crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday. According to police, the driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into another car before slamming into a traffic pole. Officers say nobody was seriously injured, but...
