Family of motorcycle crash victim remembering lost loved one

By Rachel Hallam
 6 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elijah Barrera was only 23-years-old, and his family said he graduated from Odessa College just a few days before he was involved in a motorcycle crash. He was looking forward to the future they didn’t realize was about to be tragically stripped away from him.

Now the family of Barrera are trying to understand the heartache they’re feeling.

Elijah’s sister, Sabrina Barrera, said this is hard on everyone, “You know, I’m taking it hard, you know, his life was taken too soon. It’s just, we’re not gonna see him anymore, and it’s hard.”

Elijah was riding on his motorcycle westbound on E. University Blvd. in Odessa, Sunday afternoon, when 56-year-old Rodolfo Gamboa was driving northbound through the intersection of University Blvd. and Adams Avenue.

Barrera’s motorcycle then struck Gamboa’s car and OPD said Barrera died at the scene.

Loved ones of Barrera are heartbroken to have such a young soul lost so suddenly.

The girlfriend of Elijah, Alexis Galindo, said she was messaging Elijah just that morning, when all of the sudden she stopped receiving messages, that’s when she found out the worst.

“When I found out it was true, I mean I just, broke down. I ran to my family and I just had no strength, I had no type of energy whatsoever. I just fell to the ground and I just couldn’t stop crying and it was just such a horrible thing to know,” mentioned Galindo.

Barrera’s niece, Angela Hernandez, said he just graduated from Odessa College the Friday before the crash and had such a bright future ahead of him. She said he even promised he would be at her graduation next year, but now she’ll be bringing the memory of him with her.

“I’m graduating next year and he had told me that, when I was next to graduate, that he would be there for me, but, well, it’s just very heartbreaking because I won’t have him there next year, to see me graduate,” added an emotional Hernandez.

Angela said she and the family cannot even begin to imagine a life without Elijah…, she said he was looked up to by many, including herself.

She added, “He was the best uncle anyone could have, I looked up to him a lot. It’s not going to be the same without him.”

Elijah’s sister said the family is still in disbelief but hope he understands how much he’ll be missed.

“He was a great kid, you know, and we lost a great person.”

A funeral mass will be held for Elijah this Friday, May 20th, at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Odessa at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.

ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Parents charged with murder in death of Midland infant

Editor’s Note: Earlier this week we spoke with the infant’s father. At that time, he identified the baby by name, shared photos with us, and said he wanted to talk about the events leading up to her death. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The parents of a baby found unresponsive last week have been arrested in connection […]
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

