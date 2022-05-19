Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs E15 bill into law

Instead of the majority of rainfall occurring late Tuesday/early Wednesday, it will be more of an all Wednesday event. Some isolated showers are possible on Tuesday, but they will be light and isolated just like anything that occurs Monday. A steadier rain will occur on Wednesday, and this will bring the majority of our rain the next few days. Rainfall totals are looking to be about 1"-1.5", but don't be surprised if these totals are limited to eastern counties by the time we get closer to the middle of the week. The system will track farther south of us, and we will be clipped as the rain wraps around overtop of the center of low pressure. Thus, northeast Iowa is the most likely to receive the highest totals.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO