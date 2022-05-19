ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs E15 bill into law

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Biofuels Bill into law Tuesday making Iowa the first state to require gas pumps to sell E15 fuel. It is projected by 2026, almost all fuel sold in Iowa will be at least 15...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Voters talk importance of primary day ballot

(ABC 6 News) - It's a unique day in Minnesota politics as polls open in a special primary election. Voters are having their say on who they want to fill the seat left in Congressional District One following the death of Jim Hagedorn. While it is just one position voters...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Perdue says Abrams 'demeaning her own race' ahead of primary

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue on Monday accused Stacey Abrams of "demeaning her own race" in Abrams' recent criticism of Georgia's quality of life for its residents. Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. She's without opposition...
GEORGIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Embattled Texas AG Paxton faces George P. Bush in GOP runoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put his job and ability to withstand legal troubles on the line Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff against George P. Bush, whose own family record was at stake. The outcome in America's biggest red state will test how much weight...
TEXAS STATE
KAAL-TV

Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) - A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company's second such factory in North America. The venture announced Tuesday plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on...
KOKOMO, IN
KAAL-TV

Middle of Week Rain Update

Instead of the majority of rainfall occurring late Tuesday/early Wednesday, it will be more of an all Wednesday event. Some isolated showers are possible on Tuesday, but they will be light and isolated just like anything that occurs Monday. A steadier rain will occur on Wednesday, and this will bring the majority of our rain the next few days. Rainfall totals are looking to be about 1"-1.5", but don't be surprised if these totals are limited to eastern counties by the time we get closer to the middle of the week. The system will track farther south of us, and we will be clipped as the rain wraps around overtop of the center of low pressure. Thus, northeast Iowa is the most likely to receive the highest totals.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Keeping The Clouds & Rain Today

Early clouds on this Tuesday will bring us a few very light rain showers throughout the morning, with the rain chances increasing as we near the evening hours. Before the soaking rain arrives, we will see highs in the low/mid 60s. If you are heading out to the polls for the special primary election in Minnesota, the rain gear will be a good idea around/after 4 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE

Community Policy