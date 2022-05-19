KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday May 18th

Very hot and dangerous conditions across most of the area as temperatures have soared passed the triple digit mark. Many locations in Concho Valley are seeing record heat, like San Angelo which has seen a high 107 degrees scattering the old record of 102. The same pattern is expected to repeat for Thursday as the upper level ridge remains in place. Overnight lows will cool off into the mid 70s.

Several Wildfires across the state and Concho Valley. The two located in the Concho Valley are the Pope 2 Fire in Schleicher Co. which has burned 2,000 acres and is 50% contained, and the Johnson Road Fire in Kimble Co. which has burned 55 acres and is 75% contained. The two largest fires in the state are the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger Co. and the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor Co.

Cooler temperatures will arrive in the region for the weekend and finally break up the streak of 100 degree days we have seen. In addition to cooler temperatures the increases instability will help the development of some isolated showers and storms. Friday the best rain chances will be along the eastern parts of the Concho Valley towards I-35, but next week as the dryline moves westward we could see some more widespread rain return to the Concho Valley.

