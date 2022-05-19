ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman says intoxicated neighbor threw her 3-year-old out of a truck before he stole it

By Briana Conner
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIzBr_0fj1j36A00

A terrifying ordeal involving a woman, her 3-year-old, and an intoxicated neighbor played out in southwest Houston.

James Bennett faced a judge on Wednesday for allegedly throwing the 3-year-old on the ground and then taking off in her mother's truck.

Vilma Chacon said Bennett stole her truck but eventually drove it back to the scene of his crime. By that time, police had arrived.

Chacon snapped pictures of Bennett's arrest, who she said lives right next door to her mother. She added that Bennett had always been friendly in the past, but all of that changed on Monday.

Chacon said she was getting ready to put her 3-year-old daughter in her car seat when Bennett grabbed her and demanded her keys.

Bennett is accused of throwing Chacon's daughter out of the truck, causing scrapes and bruises on her arms and legs. Since then, Chacon said her daughter wakes up crying. She's also been having a hard time sleeping.

"It was something that you never want to go through. That scary moment. For me, it was not really the truck. It was my daughter, there. The fact that he grabbed her. We don't know what went through his mind that day, because like I said, he was always saying 'Hi.' Everyone on that street knew him. He was really friendly, but that day he wasn't," she recalled.

Bennett is being held in the Harris County jail on a combined bond of about $101,500.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 11

Tony John
6d ago

maybe 🤔 because kidnapping is a higher charge than unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Reply(1)
9
✔M.ROUX.COM
5d ago

☝WAS IT NECESSARY, To do that to a👯 3 yr. old❓..smh❗

Reply
9
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 130km (80 miles) west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Houston
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
The Spun

Body Remains Identified As Missing Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player

Body remains first found in late 2021 have been identified as the missing girlfriend of a former NFL player, according to multiple reports. Taylor Pomaski, the girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, had been missing since April of 2021. She was last seen at a house party in Texas on April 25. Her disappearance was described as suspicious by authorities.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy