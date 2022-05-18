ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Lady Indians back in familiar territory

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdZI8_0fj1hsf200
Peebles senior pitcher Lanie Johnston had a big game in her team’s 10-4 sectional finals win over Miller. Johnston hit a three-run go-ahead homer and pitched a complete game for the win as the Lady Indians moved back to district play. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The last few years of postseason play have been a story of success for Coach Doug McFarland and his Peebles Lady Indians softball squad. Coming off Final Four and Elite Eight appearances in 2019 and 2021, the Lady Indians began their 2033 tournament trail on Wednesday, May 11 with a trip to Miller High School to face the host Lady Falcons in a Division IV sectional championship game.On that trip, the Lady Indians earned the right to defend their district championship as they advanced with a 10-4 win over the Miller squad.

All it took for the Peebles girls to gran another sectional crown was one big inning, one really big inning. The Lady Indians were held scoreless in six of their at-bats, but in the top of the fourth inning they erased a 3-0 deficit by sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 times, enough to repeat as sectional champions. Peebles was led by the bat and arm of senior Lanie Johnson who threw a complete game from the mound for the win and went 2 for 4 at the plate with 4 driven in, including a three-run homer in the big fourth.

It was the Lady Falcons taking the early lead in this sectional battle, getting to Johnston for three runs in the bottom of the second, getting a triple from Olivia Dishon, followed by a Abby Wood single for the game’s first run. Later in the frame, and RBI ground out by Abby Keller and a successful squeeze from Breanna Allen brought home two more for the early Miller advantage.

The score remained at 3-0 until the Lady Indians batted in the fourth, and the whole complexion of the contest changed. Marisa Moore was hit by a pitch to begin the rally and came all the way around to score when Baylie Johnston reached on an error. Caydence Carroll also reached safely on a Miller miscue, bringing Lanie Johnston to the dish and she cleared the bases with a three-run blast that put her team in front for good at 4-3.

Darby Mills followed with a two-base hit, Avery Storer walked, Lily McFarland singled, Abigail Smalley reached on yet another Miller error, Emmi Nichols singled home a run, Baylie Johnston singled, Carroll drove home two with a base hit, and a Lanie Johnston sacrifice fly gave her four RBI’s in the inning. When all the smoke had cleared, the Peebles offense had stuck a double digit number on the scoreboard and took a commanding 10-3 lead, eight of the runs being unearned.

Johnston tossed scoreless frames at the Miller offense in the fourth and fifth, while the Peebles offense cooled off with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. The Lady Falcons got one back in the bottom of the sixth, but that turned out to be the final score of this sectional battle. Peebles threatened in the top of the seventh when Carroll reached on an error followed by a Lanie Johnston single. A Mills sacrifice bunt moved both runners over, but both Storer and McFarland struck out to end the threat.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Indians ended the game in fashion, turning double play for the game’s final two outs and earning a return trip to district tournament play.

Lanie Johnston was the story of the day, pitching a complete game for the win while going 2 for 4 and driving in four to aid her own cause. Caydence Caroll continued her outstanding season, driving home two as the Lady Indians improved their overall record to 10-6 as their season continued.

The district bracket Gods in the Southeast District must take some cues from the NCAA, looking for those rivalry match ups and they certainly have one in the district semis as Peebles will once again face off with Portsmouth Notre Dame, the Lady Titans being ranked #7 in the state in Division IV in the latest poll. The Lady Indians have bounced Notre Dame from the tournament in two consecutive seasons, setting a up a huge battle that took place at Rio Grande University on Tuesday afternoon. Look for a full report on that match up in a future issue of The People’s Defender .

BOX SCORE

Peebles

000 (10)00 0 —10

Miller

030 001 0 —4

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 3-1-0-0, B. Johnston 4-2-1-0, Carroll 4-1-1-2, L. Johnston 4-1-2-4, Mills 3-1-1-0, Storer 3-1-0-0, McFarland 4-1-1-0, Smalley 3-1-0-0, Nichols 3-1-1-1, Team 31-10-7-7.

Extra-Base Hits: Mills 2B, L. Johnston HR

Miller Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Needham 4-0-2-0, Joseph 4-0-0-0, Jace Agriesti 3-0-0-0, Dishon 3-2-2-0, Wood 3-1-1-1, Palmer 3-1-1-0, Jayden Agriesti 2-0-1-0, Keller 3-0-0-1, Allen 1-0-0-1, Stover 1-0-1-0, Team 27-4-8-3.

Extra-Base Hits: Dishon 3B

Peebles Pitching:

L. Johnston (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Miller Pitching:

Jace Agriesti (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Comments / 0

Related
vnexplorer.net

Severe Weather Forces Cancellation Of WoO At Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio – Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Sharon Speedway has been canceled due to severe weather. Up next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is a return to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio next Saturday, May 28.
WAVERLY, OH
WFMJ.com

OSU's 2010 football season could be restored, here's what Tressel has to say...

YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
People's Defender

Richard Chamblin

Richard Chamblin, age 71 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Richard was born in Manchester, Ohio on April 17, 1951 to the late Jim
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peebles, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Peebles, OH
City
Homer, OH
10TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watches expire in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe Thunderstorm Watches in central Ohio on Saturday have expired as of 9:38 p.m. Strong wind gusts, hail, lightning and heavy rain were the main threats with these storms. Hail and lighting were reported in some parts of central Ohio. 📱 Download the 10TV mobile app...
ENVIRONMENT
People's Defender

Wilma Lee Miller

Wilma Lee Miller, 64, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on May 16, 2022 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. She was born January 30, 1958
WLWT 5

The famed Peach Truck coming to Cincinnati area this summer

The traveling Peach Truck Tour is again coming to Cincinnati, bringing some of the world’s most delicious fresh Georgia peaches to the area. They're a big deal because they aren't the peaches you find at your local supermarket. The truck has developed a cult following of sorts, drawing massive...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Indians#Miller High School#Division#The Lady Falcons
People's Defender

FROM THE ARCHIVES

(By Stephen Kelley for The People’s Defender) Thomas and Sarah Kirker first settled on Eagle Creek in late 1794. Acc
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Clermont, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Northern Brown County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Highland County in southwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Amelia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Amelia, Mount Orab, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Batavia, Lynchburg, Sardinia, Withamsville, Russell, Owensville, Mowrystown, Fayetteville, St. Martin, Chasetown, Danville in Highland County, Saltair, Nicholsville, State Route 32 at US Route 68 and New Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Storms, rain stick around through Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — After severe storms blew through our region this afternoon, we are finally settling into a bit of a calmer pattern Saturday. Another round of showers with a few rumbles of thunder will move through mainly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s through Saturday with breezy winds lasting.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Family Asks for Memorial Cruise for Amanda Man

PICKAWAY – Family and Friends have reached out and asked if Take Back The Strip and the local car committee could show up Monday and cruise the streets in honor of Louie Andrews. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home,...
AMANDA, OH
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy