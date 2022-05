JARRELL, Texas — Twenty-five years after a deadly tornado tore through Jarrell, Texas, the emotions are still raw. "The tornado came right down here," said Drew Sumner, an athletic coach at Jarrell High School. "The weird thing was they show all this tornado damage on the TV ... and there's houses, you can see some kind of wreck. These were everything was down to the slab. Everything was gone."

