Wednesday’s Child - Camron

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found Kansas is among the worst states in the nation for millennials to live in. With millennials making up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce today WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Millennials, and Kansas ranked near the bottom.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO