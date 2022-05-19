ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Wednesday’s Child - Camron

By Lori Hutchinson
WIBW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is always on the move!...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

WIBW

CBS reschedules season finale of FBI following Texas school shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CBS has pulled its season finale of FBI off the air for Tuesday night after the nation’s most recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. CBS says it has rescheduled the season finale of FBI, “Prodigal Son” to air at a later date. A repeat episode of FBI titled “Under Pressure” will air from 8 - 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday night, May 24, instead.
WIBW

Kansas House honors filmmaker Kevin Wilmott

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House of Representatives took the time to honor one of the state’s own before wrapping up Monday. The House presented filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Wilmott with a certificate recognizing his contributions to the state of Kansas through his work in the film industry.
WIBW

K-State Classy Cats celebrate championship with Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some national champions visited the statehouse on Monday, May 23, for a special proclamation made by Governor Laura Kelly. Kansas State University’s Classy Cats have been declared the 1A Pom National Champions. In honor of that, Governor Kelly hosted the classy cats to celebrate and proclaim May 23, 2022, as “Kansas State Classy Cats Victory Day.”
WIBW

Kansas ranked among worst states for millennials in new report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found Kansas is among the worst states in the nation for millennials to live in. With millennials making up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce today WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Millennials, and Kansas ranked near the bottom.
WIBW

SINE DIE: KS legislature wraps up 2022 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature gaveled out for the final time this year, but not before a few key votes. State lawmakers concluded the 2022 legislative session Monday afternoon. House Democratic Leader, Rep. Tom Sawyer, said there was more work that needed to be done. “This is day...
WIBW

Rain washes out final Boys’ state golf rounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The boys’ state golf rounds scheduled for 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A Kansas High Schools on Tuesday, May 24, have been canceled. The Kansas State High School Athletics Association says the final boys’ state golf rounds for the 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A divisions have been canceled due to “unplayable course conditions.”
WIBW

Kansans awarded $167,000+ in Ford settlement for deceptive advertisements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ford has awarded more than $167,000 to Kansans through a settlement for deceptive advertisements of the fuel economy of certain trucks. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says more than 300 residents have received more than $167,000 in refunds from Ford Motor Company as part of a national settlement over claims it falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of certain model trucks.
WIBW

$7+ million headed to local transportation improvement projects across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $7 million is headed to local transportation improvement projects throughout the State of Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, May 24, she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz to announce more than $7 million is headed to 11 transportation construction projects through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program for spring 2022.
WIBW

Salute Our Heroes: Sergeant Wood wears many hats in St. Marys

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Marys Sergeant Jon Wood can be seen aiding in serious investigations or helping community members with everyday struggles. Wood comes from a family of veterans including his dad, brother, and a few uncles. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997 serving four years before...
WIBW

Several lawmakers announce they won’t return to the Statehouse next session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A slew of retirement announcements marked this final day of the Kansas Legislative session. Among those saying Monday they will not seek re-election were House Speaker Ron Ryckman. The Republican from Olathe has served in the House since 2013. A second member of leadership, Speaker pro tem Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, also said this is his last session.
WIBW

Gov. signs bill to allow fencing sales tax exemption, property tax relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that will make a sales tax exemption on agriculture fencing and provides property tax relief for those affected by natural disasters. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, May 23, she ceremonially signed bipartisan House Bill...
