ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby, ND

Baseball: Rugby preparing for deep postseason run

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UaSX_0fj1f01T00

Rugby Baseball has hopes of making it back to the State Tournament, which they haven’t won since 2018. We talked with the team ahead of what they hope is a long postseason run.

The Rugby Panthers are in second place of the Class B Region Five Standings with an 8-1 record. The strong regular season performance is thanks in part to the ability to bring in runners on base.

“A lot of our strengths are making plays in the field. We’re usually pretty good about getting outs and getting out of innings when we get into jams and stuff and we’re usually pretty good with runners in scoring position getting the guys in,” Brody Schneibel said.

“We’ve played defense really well. We haven’t made a lot of mistakes in the field. We haven’t hurt ourselves and honestly we’ve thrown strikes, we haven’t given a lot of free passes on base and the pitchers have done a nice of keeping us in every games,” Travis Risovi said.

Along with the success this season has brought, the team also says that they just enjoy playing together on the diamond.

“We just love playing baseball together, we always have fun every day at practice, like nobody ever hates coming to practice, we just like being around each other. I think it’s pretty important, because it’s a long season and we have to be inside so much. If you don’t want to come, you’re not gonna play well,” Erik Foster said.

“It seems like there’s a lot of pressure on them when they’re playing football … when they’re playing basketball, and with baseball it seems like they’re able to take a step back and breathe a little bit and they just enjoy playing a sport,” Risovi said.

The Panthers lone loss this season came at the hands of North Star, as the Bearcats knocked them out of the last two postseason tournaments.

“It’s just one of those things that we know who the team is that we’re really are aiming for and we’re confident that we can play with them and give ourselves a chance to win any time,” Risovi said.

Rugby plays Bottineau in the first round of the Region Five Tournament Monday May 23rd at 11 a.m. in Cando.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

State Track: Class B Boys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class B Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state! State Track: Class A […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Track teams compete across the state for region titles

Saturday was the final chance for track athletes to post times before the state meet next week in Bismarck. Several region meets were held across the state including in Minot and Rugby. North West Region Team Scores:Girls:Bishop Ryan: 146Surrey: 120Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 92Kenmare/Bowbells: 73.5Nedrose: 48.5 Boys: Surrey: 123Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 95Bishop Ryan: 75New […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bottineau, ND
City
Rugby, ND
City
Cando, ND
Rugby, ND
Sports
KX News

KX Sports State Meet Central

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Click on any of the links below to see the winners and top performers for every event, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state! State Track: Class A Boys State […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Baseball#The Rugby Panthers
KX News

The first Minot ‘Hair of the Dog Event’

Minot, ND (KXNET) — Some may need a little, hair of the dog, on Saturday mornings. Many runners and their furry friends got just that, at the ‘Hair of the Dog Event’, in Minot today. The 5K, beer mile, and Derby had more than 150 dogs and owners crossing the finish lines. This is the […]
KX News

Report says North Dakota’s 2022 economic outlook is strong

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The latest economic outlook report for North Dakota is showing continued improvement for 2022, despite a national economy that shrank in the first quarter and is showing signs of entering a recession. The quarterly report by the University of North Dakota predicts growth in wages and salaries, as well as a […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Burleigh County Sheriffs runaway protocol and procedures

With a recently reported runaway, earlier this week we reported on the procedures and protocol Bismarck’s Police Department takes when it comes to runaways.  We have now spoken with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department to see what they do as a county and how many runaways are being reported to them. Sergeant of Investigations, Jeremy […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Students raise money toward a new playground for a public park

Students in Harvey got the crowd excited for a performance worth seeing. BM Hanson Idol is a tradition done by students as a creative way to raise funds to support a community project. “I wanted to give back to Idol X, this community because I thought it was important to give back to the community,” […]
HARVEY, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy