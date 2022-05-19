ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers, lifts Pirates over Cubs

By Andrew Clay
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2, ending Chicago’s four-game winning streak. Suwinski made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers. With the score 2-all, the 23-year-old outfielder from Taft High School opened the fifth inning with a drive off Drew Smyly that barely cleared the center field wall. Michael Chavis’ single in the third snapped the Pirates’ scoreless streak of 20 innings. They scored in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Reds despite being no-hit by Hunter Greene and Art Warren, then lost 9-0 and 7-0 earlier this week at Wrigley Field.

