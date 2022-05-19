ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Golf: Bottineau, Our Redeemer’s and Glenburn heading to State Tournament

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
 6 days ago

For some teams, it’s the last day to qualify for the Class B state tournament and in Region 4, the top three teams on Wednesday had a chance to punch their ticket to Fargo.

Our Redeemer’s Zach Hendrickson would take the individual first place with a score of 83. And Bottineau out finishes first for the team score with a score of 374. Our Redeemer’s and Glenburn would round out the top 3.

Team Scores:
Bottineau 374
Our Redeemer’s 389
Glenburn 402
Northern Lights 412
Rugby 413
Harvey-Wells County 412
Westhope 427
Bishop Ryan 439
Nedrose 477

The top 10 players qualified for the state as individuals.

Individual Scores:
Zach Hendrickson-Our Redeemer’s 83
Max Palmer- Bottineau 86
Jordan Anderson- Glenburn 86
Luke Anderson- Glenburn 90
Jett Lundeen- Bishop Ryan 95
Nate Olson-Bottineau 95
Payton Lindbo- Our Redeemer’s 95
Kutter Belgrade- Northern Lights 95
Trenton Azure- Dunseith 96
Nick Barbot- Bottineau 96

