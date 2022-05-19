Golf: Bottineau, Our Redeemer’s and Glenburn heading to State Tournament

For some teams, it’s the last day to qualify for the Class B state tournament and in Region 4, the top three teams on Wednesday had a chance to punch their ticket to Fargo.

Our Redeemer’s Zach Hendrickson would take the individual first place with a score of 83. And Bottineau out finishes first for the team score with a score of 374. Our Redeemer’s and Glenburn would round out the top 3.

Team Scores:

Bottineau 374

Our Redeemer’s 389

Glenburn 402

Northern Lights 412

Rugby 413

Harvey-Wells County 412

Westhope 427

Bishop Ryan 439

Nedrose 477

The top 10 players qualified for the state as individuals.

Individual Scores:

Zach Hendrickson-Our Redeemer’s 83

Max Palmer- Bottineau 86

Jordan Anderson- Glenburn 86

Luke Anderson- Glenburn 90

Jett Lundeen- Bishop Ryan 95

Nate Olson-Bottineau 95

Payton Lindbo- Our Redeemer’s 95

Kutter Belgrade- Northern Lights 95

Trenton Azure- Dunseith 96

Nick Barbot- Bottineau 96

