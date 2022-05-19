Ms. Marvel Star Says Kevin Feige Is Her Third Favorite Person in the World

The new Thor: Love and Thunder poster has confirmed a long-missing Marvel Cinematic Universe star's return. Though conspicuously missing from Thor: Ragnarok, Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif in the next Marvel Studios theatrical release. Her name appears with the rest of the cast on the new poster. Alexander hasn't been subtle about her widely rumored return. In July, she posted an Instagram story stating, "The lady has returned... and she is here to stay," with #LadySif over the photo. Alexander also posted a photo of herself in Sydney, Australia, where Thor: Love and Thunder was filmed. In a fan Q&A on Instagram, she cryptically stated, "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO