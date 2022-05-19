ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Baseball: Making up the games as Legacy hosts Watford City

By Phil Benotti
 6 days ago

The regular season is coming to a close in the WDA, and teams are desperately trying to make up games, including Legacy and Watford City in a doubleheader.

Scores:
(G1) Legacy Sabers (11), Watford City Wolves (0)
(G2) Legacy Sabers (10), Watford City Wolves (0)
(G1) Williston Coyotes (0), Century Patriots (11)
(G2) Williston Coyotes (0), Century Patriots (6)

