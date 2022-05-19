ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Kevin Lee Allen

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Lee Allen, 36 of Bedford passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his residence. Born January 23, 1986, in Bedford he was the son of Lowell Allen and Donna (Delphia) LeClair. Kevin was a 2004 graduate of Paoli High School and formerly worked at Walmart...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Obituary: Ginger Leigh Corey

Ginger Leigh Corey, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1976, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dennis and Brenda (Bridges) Corey. She worked in Caravan Janitorial at General Motors in Bedford and was a member of the Dive Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid lover of dolphins and Elvis. She also loved taking care of Chino and Millie, her adored pets. She loved getting to hear her brothers, Jeff and Joel play music together. She was very thrilled to get to be at her son’s wedding when he married his sweet fiancé, Emilee on May 20th of this year.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Carmen Runyon

Carmen Runyon, 76, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born January 20, 1946, in Wahiawa, Hawaii to Francisco and Solidad Vallejos. She married Tony Runyon on August 31, 1989. Before her illness, she enjoyed volleyball, racquetball, and working outside on their farm.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary Updated: Richard Wayne Beavers

Richard Wayne Beavers, 66, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born July 22, 1955, in Bedford, Indiana, he. was the son of Edward and Elizabeth (White) Beavers. Richard was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and worked at Long John Silvers. He attended. The Body of Christ...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Marion David Fish

Marion David Fish, 88, of Bedford, passed away at his residence at 7:11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Born November 9, 1933, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Raymond Fish and Elizabeth (Cummings) Fish. He graduated from Shawswick High School as the Valedictorian of the class of 1951. He married Phyllis A. (Louden) on September 30, 1955, and she survives.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: N. Ruth Sorrells

N. Ruth Sorrells, 86, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2022, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington. Born December 8, 1935, in Coffee County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Beulah (Wright) Brown. She married William “Bill” Bernard Sorrells on November 24, 1956, in Bedford and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1999.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jill Ann Baker

Jill Ann Baker, 54, of Jeffersonville, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville. Born March 2, 1968, in Salem, she was the daughter of Ronald and Sue Ann (Tolbert) Baker. Jill was a member of the Saltillo Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

High school student airlifted after crash

An 18-year-old Brown County High School student was airlifted to the hospital following a crash last week near the Brown County State Park north entrance on State Road 46 East. Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Horn responded to the two-vehicle crash on May 19. Upon arrival, Horn reported finding...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Limestone Heritage Festival looking for limestone carvers

LAWRENCE CO. – Bedford Indiana is known as the Limestone Capital of the World. The Limestone Heritage Festival is looking for limestone carvers to transform limestone into beautiful pieces of art. The Limestone Heritage Festival is in need of stonecutters’ work to display. Any experience level is welcome. It’s...
BEDFORD, IN
5 Kids Involved in Weekend Golf Cart Accident

Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
MONTGOMERY, IN
wbiw.com

Stars bow out in girls track regional

BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence’s Autumn Hall and Lindley Steele settled for fourth-place finishes, missing qualification to the state finals by the narrowest of margins, during the IHSAA girls track regional at Bloomington North on Tuesday. Hall was edged by one inch in the discus, while Steele was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: May 24, 2022

1:26 p.m. Mark Bunch, 41, Greensburg, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:47 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 1410 block of Bundy Lane. 8:58 a.m. Medical emergency at Bliss House. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 9:38 a.m. Medical emergency at Garden Villa. An IU...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell Community Schools celebrates the graduating class of 2022

MITCHELL – High School graduation is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of students as they prepare themselves for their futures, and for the 2022 Graduating Class of Mitchell High School, the future looks bright. After the final day for students, these 89 graduates received their diplomas from Principal...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

NLCS Board approves personnel changes including 16 resignations

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School board approved 16 resignations to end the school year during their meeting Thursday night. These resignations include:. Rebecca Dever – Resigning as NLCC Criminal Justice Instructor – effective at the end of the 2021-2022 Academic Year. Shelby England – Resigning...
BEDFORD, IN
Current Publishing

Eiteljorg family’s former Carmel home for sale

The Eiteljorg property in Carmel at 9950 Spring Mill Rd. has been listed for sale by Carmel real estate consultant Carrie Holle. The cost: $1.65 million. Businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg, who founded the Eiteljorg Museum featuring western and Native American art, previously lived in the home, which was occupied by his family from the 1950s through 2016.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Thomas Jordan Bell

Thomas Jordan Bell, 17, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Indiana University Bedford Hospital. Born April 4, 2005, in Goshen, he was the son of Greggory Allen and Tricia Lynn (Cassity) Bell. Thomas was a special gift from God; loved by all those who met him. Thomas...
BEDFORD, IN

