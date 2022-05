SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately criticized Republicans after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas killed at least 19 students and two adults on Tuesday. “Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it,” Newsom tweeted. “Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.” Newsom’s comments came quickly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the initial death toll of 14 students and one teacher in Tuesday’s incident. Late Tuesday evening, Texas authorities upped the death toll to 21, according to reports, though, it was not clear if that number included the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO