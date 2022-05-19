Ice Wars -- Introducing new combat sports league on ice

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--If you're looking for warmer weather, you're going to have to wait until the end of the week. 70s will return into the weekend. However, in the meantime, expect highs to be near 60 to start the work week. And in the middle, a soaker of a storm potentially beginning late Tuesday night and wrapping up into early Thursday. And then looking ahead, our next storm system could affect us into Memorial Day itself with a scattering of showers and thunder. So stay tuned!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO