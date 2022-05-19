Ice Wars -- Introducing new combat sports league on ice

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer means sunshine and more time outside. But before we soak up all of that sun, it's important to keep skin safety top of mind. Shadi Kourosh is a board-certified dermatologist. Kourosh joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, May 24 to share tips to keep your skin safe as the weather heats up/
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival is back and soon kites will fill the lakefront again! The event will take place at Veterans Park on May 28 and May 29 with The Windjammers, Professional kite flyers, and free kites to the first 100 kids. Scott Fisher...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bucks' president Peter Feigin along with FPC Live officials announced that a new entertainment venue is coming to the Deer District. It's part as a joint venture between the Bucks and FPC Live. FPC Live is the company that promotes many concerts that are brought to Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin drew two new cities on Monday morning, May 23. This week she'll visit Greenfield on Tuesday, May 24, and Pewaukee on Thursday, May 26. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin is in Greenfield as part of CBS 58 Hometowns on Tuesday, May 24. Ahead of her visit, CBS 58 met with Greenfield Mayor Mike Neitzke, to tell us more about what makes Greenfield such a special place to call home.
MILWAUKEE, Wis (CBS 58) -- Monday, May 23, the Milwaukee Bucks and concert promoter FPC Live announced a $50-million concert space next to Fiserv Forum. Two concert halls are proposed, one with a capacity of 4,000 people, the other has space for 800. Charlie Goldstone, President of FPC Live, says the new space expects to host "no less than 135 event nights per year."
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Art can be a universal language for people to communicate ideas to other cultures, one woman here in the Milwaukee area who is a Korean immigrant, uses her art of Korean paper folding to share her culture, and the story of her life as an immigrant with people young and old.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The word art covers a lot of different focuses at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). Things like graphic design and interior architecture are so studied by MIAD students. Tracy Milkowski, MIAD's vice president for institutional advancement, joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, May 24...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If a puppy isn't your thing, have you ever considered an adult dog or a small animal like a hamster? The Wisconsin Humane Society's Maren McFarlane joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, May 24 to introduce us to some animals that are available for adoption right now.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Do you ever wonder how much has stuck from your high school classes?. A virtual tutoring company is offering $1,000 just for someone to take the SAT. Regardless of the store, 'Learner' will pay out. The company wants to see if a post-learner can beat the...
EAST TROY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The East Troy Railroad Museum announced it has acquired a historic Wisconsin streetcar from La Crosse. According to a news release, volunteers intend to restore the car to operation -- though it will be a long process. La Crosse Car 56 was built in...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As summer campers prepare to pack their bags, the camps themselves are juggling everything from annual preparations to staffing shortages and rising Covid-19 mitigation strategies. YMCA Camp Minikani in Hubertus opens June 19 and will host approximately 450 kids a week. Camp Whitcomb/Mason, a Boys &...
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A big congratulations to a Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) graduate! A Milwaukee woman just walked across the stage accepting a degree at 70 years old. Ola Sellers is now determined to start a business. Sellers patted her herself on the back after graduating from MATC with...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--If you're looking for warmer weather, you're going to have to wait until the end of the week. 70s will return into the weekend. However, in the meantime, expect highs to be near 60 to start the work week. And in the middle, a soaker of a storm potentially beginning late Tuesday night and wrapping up into early Thursday. And then looking ahead, our next storm system could affect us into Memorial Day itself with a scattering of showers and thunder. So stay tuned!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)-- The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is expecting to see more boaters and swimmers out on Lake Michigan for Memorial Day weekend. BM2 Gabe Thomas told CBS 58 the USCG recommends making a float plan: letting someone know where you're going, how long you'll be out and when you get back.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58)-- City leaders are highlighting positive options for young people in Milwaukee this summer. "We want this summer to be a safe summer for everyone involved, but especially for the youngest people among us, especially for our youth," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. Here is a list of...
SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58)--The quaintness of a bed and breakfast goes to an even higher level at "Velvet Sheep Farms" in Sheboygan. It's also a fiber farm courtesy of the sheep on site. You can take a tour of its fiber production as well. The owners say this destination is at the gates of the Wisconsin heartland and close to activities like auto racing and surfing.
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS 58) -- After nearly a month on the run, authorities have captured Terry "Scooter Man" Jackson, who is accused of murdering Racine mother of six Brittany Booker. Officials say that on the morning of Sunday, May 22, Jackson was located and seen through a window and said...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman who has been fostering kids for the past 10 years shares her journey as a foster mom and explains why others should consider being foster parents. May is considered National Foster Care Awareness Month. Southeast Wisconsin is in need of foster parents, as...
