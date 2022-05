BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Negotiations between United Auto Workers and Case-New Holland fell through after multiple days at the bargaining table last week. On Thursday, May 19, CNH Industrial proposed what it’s calling a final “all-encompassing” and “comprehensive” offer to UAW members in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin. It claims that it was the union that walked away from negotiations.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO