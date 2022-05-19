ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC wins again at home 2-0

WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSXAy_0fj1av3k00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal, upping Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 23 straight.

Nashville’s run at home ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11.

Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute to put Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted the goal. Alex Muyl staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 28th minute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Titans agree to terms with 4th round pick Chig Okonkwo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — General Manager Jon Robinson and the Titans crossed another name off of the to-do list Monday agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with fourth-round pick Chig Okonkwo. The Titans took the tight end out of Maryland with their 2nd pick of the 4th round at 143rd overall. Okonkwo had 77 […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Alex Muyl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#Houston Dynamo#La Galaxy#Ap#Cf Montreal#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy