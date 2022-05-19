Healdsburg man gets 8 years in prison for shootings

A 21-year-old Healdsburg man on Wednesday was sentenced to prison following his involvement in two separate shooting incidents that occurred in 2021.

Joahan Maldonado-Nieto received an eight-year prison sentence from Judge Christopher Honigsberg after he pleaded no contest in Sonoma County Superior Court to five felonies in connection with the shootings, including a felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale.

“Senseless shootings and gun-related crimes put people’s lives at risk,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “This type of lawlessness simply will not be tolerated in our county. I hope that this eight year prison sentence sends a loud and clear message that my office will vigorously prosecute shootings and other gun-related crimes.”

In the first shooting, on Jan. 16, 2021, Maldonado-Nieto fired multiple shots at a car and home on Laughlin Road near Windsor, according to court records. However, no one was home at the time. He pleaded no contest to a felony charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and felony vandalism in connection with this shooting.

In the second shooting, on Feb. 27, 2021, he fired at three men who approached his apartment complex on Ward Street in Healdsburg, according to court records. One of the men fired at Maldonado-Nieto and another suspect, and the two returned fire, hitting one man in the arm. The man survived.

A police investigation showed the shooting was gang related. Authorities were able to recover two firearms and a large amount of cocaine at the scene.

Maldonado-Nieto had been on felony probation at the time.

