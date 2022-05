Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors was truly a tale of two halves. The Mavericks led the game, 72-58, at halftime, and they appeared to be in control of the contest. However, the game did a complete 180 in the second half. Golden State outscored Dallas by 12 in the third quarter, and then they outpaced the Mavs by 11 in the final frame to secure the victory. Dallas cannot afford to fall behind any further in this series so the pressure is on Luka Doncic and company tonight. With 12 minutes left to play in regulation, the Warriors own a 78-68 lead over the Mavericks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO