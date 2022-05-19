Game-by-game predictions for Cardinals' 2022 season

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 regular-season schedule was released last week and we now know when they will face the opponents we have known for months.

The Cardinals will start the season without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, suspended six games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

It is truly too early to make any real predictions for the season, but the Internet inevitably demands predictions after the schedule is released.

As the Internet demands it, below are my game-by-game predictions for the Cardinals in 2022.

I am optimistic for the season, unlike many. Although perhaps there is more optimism than social media leads us to believe. More than 80% of readers who voted believe the Cardinals will win at least nine games in 2022, which gives them a shot at the postseason. More than 53% believe they will have double-digit wins.

Check out my predictions for each game below.

Week 1: Win over Chiefs

Record: 1-0

The Cardinals had a huge challenge in 2021 to start last season against a playoff team in the Tennessee Titans. They were more than ready and blew them out.

The Chiefs will be playing their first regular-season game without Tyreek Hill, Charvarius Ward and Tyrann Mathieu.

The Cardinals largely are the same team they were last year so will have continuity, while the Chiefs will still be adjusting to new pieces.

The Cardinal set the tone to their season with a big home win.

Week 2: Win over Raiders

Record: 2-0

The Raiders, like the rest of the AFC West, look incredible. The Raiders have a new coaching staff and it will be Chandler Jones’ revenge game.

However, that defense won’t likely have come together.

The Cardinals steal a win and improve to 2-0

Week 3: Loss to Rams

Record: 2-1

This is the first game where Hopkins’ absence makes a difference. We would much rather see the Cardinals win this home game but I don’t think it happens. The Cardinals will get them back, though.

Week 4: Win over Panthers

Record: 3-1

Yes, the Cardinals have not beaten the Panthers since 2013. The Panthers just have the Cardinals’ number. The Cardinals aren’t losing this game this season.

Week Loss to Eagles

Record: 3-2

This is the home game the Cardinals lose that they should win. The Eagles will be a team to watch this season. They got better defensively and Jalen Hurts is scrappy.

Week 6: Win over Seahawks

Record: 4-2

Seattle is going to be bad in the division. That’s what happens when you go from Russell Wilson to Drew Lock.

I have the Cardinals winning both matchups against Seattle.

This wraps up the Hopkins suspension with a 4-2 record. That’s almost perfect.

Week 7: Win over Saints

Record: 5-2

Hopkins returns for a Thursday night game against a Saints team with a ton of questions. He gives the team a boost.

Week 8: Loss to Vikings

Record: 5-3

The Cardinals could and should win this game but the Vikings are competing for the postseason as well. The Cardinals lose a tough one here. It is their first 10 a.m. Arizona time kickoff, which has historically been tough to overcome.

Week 9: Win over Seahawks

Record: 6-3

The Cardinals complete the season sweep of the Seahawks to start a winning streak.

Week 10: Win over Rams

Record: 7-3

The Cardinals pick up a win in Los Angeles for the second year in a row. They get a split with the Rams.

Week 11: Loss to 49ers

Record: 7-4

This is the Mexico City game. I am not as bullish about the 49ers as many are but I do think the Cardinals lose one to them this coming season.

Week 12: Loss to Chargers

Record: 7-5

A loaded Chargers team comes in and beats the Cardinals. This would be a toss-up game and the Cardinals lose it. Once again, they struggle after Thanksgiving.

Week 14: Win over Patriots

Record: 8-5

The Cardinals come out of the bye to win on Monday night. Kliff Kingsbury bests Bill Belichick.

Week 15: Win over Broncos

Record: 9-5

The Cardinals beat Russell Wilson in his home stadium like they have so many times in Seattle.

Week 16: Win over Buccaneers

Record: 10-5

Tom Brady hasn’t beaten the Cardinals since 2004. The Cardinals spoil possibly his last Christmas in the NFL and pick up a prime-time win.

Week 17: Loss To Falcons

Record: 10-6

The Cardinals lose a game every season they have no business losing. This is that game. It snaps a three-game winning streak and brings up fears of an end-of-season collapse.

Week 18: Win over 49ers

Record: 11-6

The Cardinals finish with 11 wins for the second straight year, but this time they do so by winning four of their final five games of the regular season.

This will get them into the playoffs again.

Season breakdown

Final record: 11-6