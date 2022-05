Following a great season where Penn baseball won all of its series within the Ivy League, the Quakers found themselves duking it out with Columbia to advance in this year’s Ivy League Playoff Series. After sweeping Princeton in three games last weekend, Penn clinched a co-Ivy regular-season champion title that they shared with Columbia. Since Penn won its season series against Columbia, the Ivy conference playoff match was hosted at Meiklejohn Stadium for the conference title and to advance to the NCAA Tournament regionals.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO