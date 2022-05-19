ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice president of Naperville's KidsMatter arrested for child pornography

The vice president of the Naperville-based human services organization KidsMatter was arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, the DuPage sheriff said.

Erich Kroll, 49, is facing multiple child pornography charges and was ordered held on $150,000 bond Wednesday.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested following an "internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files." Police said forensic examination of his digital electronic devices found child pornography files.

Kroll is also a senior business banker. DuPage County State's Attorney said that while Kroll serves as Vice President of the Board of KidsMatter, the allegations regarding the child pornography are in no way associated with KidsMatter.

Kroll is next due in court on June 18.

