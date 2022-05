Iris Liciaga, 32, was out walking on May 16, like she always did. Whether it was to her job as a custodian at Harms Elementary school, or to the store. She was on the sidewalk, in the median near Livernois and McMillan, when surveillance video shows a red pick up truck plow right into her. Police said the driver of that truck, 24-year-old Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz Gutierrez, wasn’t paying attention to the curving of the road and ran into her.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO