State Sen. Lundberg says NE Tenn. won’t be affected by voucher ruling

By Slater Teague
 6 days ago

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – State Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said Northeast Tennessee won’t be affected by a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling that school vouchers in other parts of the state are constitutional.

In a major victory for Gov. Bill Lee’s legislative agenda, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state Department of Education in a court battle against school districts in Davidson and Shelby counties.

The ruling means school vouchers in those counties are constitutional, which provides $7,000 for low-income families and students at under-performing schools to instead pay for tuition at charter schools.

Lundberg said the under-performing schools in Davidson and Shelby Counties were designated as priority schools under the Education Savings Account Act passed in 2019.

“Guess what the best potential outcome is for your child, it’s almost criminal,” Lundberg said. “To give them a chance to send their child to another school of their choice, I think is the right thing to do.”

He said schools in Northeast Tennessee are providing much higher quality education, so the need for charter schools is not present.

Court clears path for long-blocked Tennessee school vouchers

“We don’t have any that are even tracking toward the priority school list, so that’s really good,” Lundberg said. “A lot of educators say, “Well this is terrible. This is going to change everything.” No, it’s not. It’s not going to have an impact in Northeast Tennessee.”

Daniel Suhr, a managing attorney for the Liberty Justice Center, represented a charter school in the Tennessee Supreme Court case.

Suhr said the court’s ruling affirmed the state government sets education policy. He said that means voucher programs could be expanded.

“It opens the door for the General Assembly to provide additional educational options if it chooses to,” Suhr said.

But the ruling has some local school officials concerned.

Johnson City School Board Chair Kathy Hall said her board had passed a proclamation disapproving of charter schools and vouchers in the past.

She had concerns about voucher programs using public money to fund private charter schools.

“Public school dollars are very important to all public schools, so anytime you’re taking money away from our schools or school across the state, I think the students suffer,” Hall said.

Washington County Schools budget would increase teacher starting salary

Washington County Superintendent Jerry Boyd said charter schools would create a competitive education marketplace.

He said public schools in Northeast Tennessee are still the best option for parents and students, but the ruling would force his district to adjust, perhaps for the better.

“We can’t just sit back and just expect that we won’t be facing those challenges,” Boyd said. “Parents make choices and we want to be able to put ourselves as a school system serving all public school students in the best position for parents to believe we’re the best choice for them, so the competitiveness is not such a negative thing.”

Suhr said Tennessee’s charter schools could open in the fall.

After that, a three-year study to be presented to the Tennessee General Assembly will be conducted detailing the performance of those schools.

Longtime Kingsport official announces retirement

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City Attorney Mike Billingsley dedicated 28 years to the City of Kingsport. On Monday, the longtime city leader announced his retirement set for May 31. A release from the city detailed Billingsley’s work, revealing he joined the City of Kingsport in 1994 as the city attorney and even stepped in as […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport City Schools announces 2022 summer meals for children

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City Schools (KCS) School Nutrition Services will provide meals for children throughout the summer at no charge, according to a news release. The 2022 Seamless Summer Food Service Program will provide free meals to those 18 years and under Monday-Thursday from May 31 through July 14. No meals will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Greeneville judge sentences several in telemedicine scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A federal judge in Greeneville sentenced multiple people and corporate entities in May for their involvement in a multimillion-dollar pharmacy fraud scheme. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that seven people received sentences for the fraudulent operation, which persisted from May 2015 through April 2018. Court documents […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Bristol leaders discuss homelessness in Twin Cities

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — In about five weeks, camping on public property in Tennessee will become a felony. Right now it’s a felony to camp on state property. But a bill passed by the General Assembly and made into law without the governor’s signature expands it to any public land. A federal agency that tracks […]
BRISTOL, TN
Pound, Va. Mayor Stacey Carson resigns ‘effective immediately’

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — Town of Pound Mayor Stacey Carson submitted her resignation during Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting. She resigned “effective immediately.” Carson mentioned a disagreement over some equipment and wishing to be reimbursed by the town for certain items. The town is facing the possible revocation of its charter after state lawmakers passed […]
POUND, VA
TVA reopening Boone Dam Public Recreation Area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seven years after its closure, the Boone Dam Public Recreation Area is set to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is set to re-open the recreation area Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. as the Boone Dam project reached its end goal after seven years […]
KINGSPORT, TN
CEO who led Hands On! move, expansion leaving after nine years

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hands On! children’s museum was beloved when Andy Marquart became its new CEO in 2013 — but a bit like a well-worn stuffed animal is beloved. Loved for its ark full of stuffed animals (real ones), its “grocery store” and its slide into a “coal mine,” the downtown Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
