ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Invasive jumping worms spreading throughout Missouri, Kansas and more

By Makenzie Koch
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdiPb_0fj1UQSZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A species of wiggling worms can jump a foot in the air, and they’ve spread to more than a dozen states in the Midwest, including Kansas and Missouri

The jumping worm, also known as Alabama jumpers, snake worms and other names, are invasive earthworms, originally native to east Asia.

They thrash wildly when disturbed, have snakelike movements and sometimes shed their tail in defense, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

These worms have experts increasingly worried as they spread across the country. But besides some odd jumping, what’s the big deal?

Inside the Kansas plant bus, a garden on wheels

The U.S. Forest Service says Asian jumping worms eat a lot. “They are never satiated,” the agency writes.

And in the end, after feeding their unending appetites, the Missouri Department of Conservation says established populations of jumping worms can make the soil look like coffee grounds.

That soil won’t be able to retain moisture, and Smithsonian Magazine reports the topsoil will be depleted of nutrients, making it difficult for plants to grow.

To make matters worse, jumping worms grow twice as fast and reproduce more quickly than other earthworms, a Cornell University study says . The worm’s tiny eggs can even survive a Midwest winter.

So what do you do if you find these worms in your garden or yard? First make sure you know how to spot a jumping worm, as opposed to Kansas and Missouri’s more common earthworms.

Missouri’s conservation department describes jumping worms as:

  • Lighter on bottom surface; darker on top
  • Skin is grayish or brownish, glossy, sometimes iridescent
  • Clitellum (collarlike band about a quarter of the distance behind the head) is creamy white and is smooth (not raised or swollen looking); it completely encircles the body
  • Generally slender, dry, smooth, and firm (not slimy and thick like our more familiar earthworms)

If you have jumping worms, unfortunately these pests are extremely hard to control, and once they’re established widely, jumping worms are practically impossible to completely get rid of.

If you find a small population, jumping worms’ tails separate from their bodies when caught, so experts say the best way to get rid of it is to seal it in a plastic bag, leave it in the sun for 10 minutes and then toss it in the trash.

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

Experts also recommend people don’t buy jumping worms as fishing bait, gardening or composting, and only purchase compost and mulch from manufacturers that have heat-treated the material to an appropriate temperature.

Finally, be careful when moving or sharing plants. Always check for worms first to avoid spreading them to new places.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN.com

Biggest cities in Kansas 150 years ago

After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Alabama State
City
Kansas City, KS
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- Two southwest Missouri women face up to six months in federal prison for taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, riot at the U-S Capitol. The U-S Justice Department reports Cara Hentschel of Battlefield and Mahailya Pryer of Springfield pleaded guilty last week to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Hentschel and Pryer admitted to entering the U-S Capitol and walking around for around 12 minutes before leaving.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri cattle producer is expecting decreasing herd sizes

(Brownfield Network) – A southwestern Missouri cattle producer says there could be a sharp decrease in cattle herd sizes if processors and retailers don’t share more of their profit margins. “The producer has given all he can give right now,” said Glen Cope. Cope says rising cattle...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Gardening#The U S Forest Service#Asian#Smithsonian Magazine#Cornell University
Western Iowa Today

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July. Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri lawmakers react to deadly Texas school shooting

Missouri lawmakers are sharing their reactions after 15 people, 14 of them children, were shot and killed at an elementary school 85 miles west of San Antonio Monday afternoon. Missouri State House Democratic Floor Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, tweeted, “I’m ready for the Republicans who want to have an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
northwestmoinfo.com

No More Personal Mail For Missouri Inmates

(MISSOURINET) – Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports:
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE FAIRGROUNDS CONCESSIONS VANDALIZED

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help nab the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing part of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. According to Jorge Guevara, of GUESA USA, over the weekend some criminals decided to loot the Missouri State Fair Grandstand “and we need you to help us identify the criminals.”
SEDALIA, MO
99.5 WKDQ

This Missouri Park Offers a Natural Waterfall Slide

If you're looking to cool off as the weather heats up and defy gravity at the same time, I know a place in Missouri that maybe should be on your must-visit list. It has waterfalls that act as a natural waterslide. Thanks to Only In Your State for the reminder...
KFVS12

18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership. According to a release, their longtime owner and operator Shannon Davis retired, selling 14 of his 18 restaurants to Andi Hillburn-Vaini, who owns and operates an additional 14 restaurants in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy