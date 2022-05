The Mavericks got out to a huge lead but then held off a furious late Warriors comeback in Game 4 to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference Finals. If basketball history has taught us anything, it’s that the Dallas Mavericks are almost surely not advancing to the NBA Finals out of the Western Conference from their series against the Golden State Warriors. Entering Game 4 trailing 3-0 in the series on Tuesday night, that deficit looks too big to overcome. However, fans wanted to see the Mavs show up and put up a fight to help form a mentality around Luka Doncic to build on moving forward.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO