El Paso, TX

The Great Khalid Foundation donates brand new cello cases

By Luis Barrio
 6 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The Great Khalid Foundation has provided the students of Tocando Music Project with brand new, top-of-the-line cello cases.

This donation of 25 cello cases will enable Tocando students in Segundo Barrio to spend more time with the instruments they love to play and will allow Tocando to bring cellos to their site in Tornillo, which will be expanded from a violin ensemble to a full string orchestra.

Having lightweight, durable protection for our instruments is crucial to students in Tocando. Without these cases, our young cellists haven’t had the opportunity to bring their instruments home to practice or share their music with their families. We are so grateful to The Great Khalid Foundation for providing our students with cello cases that allows them to take their music anywhere.” said Jessie O’Hara Maestas, Director of Tocando Programs.

Jessie O’Hara Maestas, Director of Tocando Programs

Tocando will present their final concerts of the season on May 18and 22, 2022:

  • Wednesday, May 18 , 2022, 5:45 pm at Guillen Middle School gymnasium.  Free and open to the public.
  • Sunday, May 22 nd at 3:00 pm at the Plaza Theatre. Tocando students will perform at the season finale concerts of the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students, seniors and active military.  Tickets are available at epso.org or at the door.

Tocando Music Project is an El Paso Symphony Orchestra after-school music program that provides instruments and creative music-making opportunities to 2 nd – 8 th grade students in Segundo Barrio and Tornillo, Texas. Tocando uses music education as a vehicle for children to acquire valuable tools of teamwork, self-confidence, leadership, and academic success. Tocando is presented in partnership with the PlayUSA Initiative of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. Tocando is supported by the American Orchestra’s Futures Fund, a program of the League of American Orchestras made possible by funding from the Ann & Gordon Getty Foundation; Texas Commission on the Arts; and the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.

