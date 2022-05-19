El Paso jeweler in exclusive company

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – El Paso jewelry designer, appraiser, and author, Susan Eisen, was recently honored as one of 13 Certified Gemologist Appraisers in the United States from the American Gem Society to have completed 30 continuous years with this title.

Eisen is the only Certified Gemologist Appraiser in El Paso and this is the only time a jeweler from El Paso has been awarded this honor. Achieving the title of Certified Gemologist Appraiser includes successful completion of multiple courses and seminars and passing of an annual specialty recertification exam and there are only 290 CGA titleholders in the US.

Only one in twenty jewelers have met the exacting requirements necessary for membership in AGS. To join, every member must go through a peer-reviewed application process and complete an annual recertification exam. This process ensures that every AGS member you meet is at the top of their game, and more importantly, each one has pledged to protect their customers by providing expert gemological knowledge of the products they sell, and adhering to strict standards of ethics. Eisen was born and raised in El Paso and founded her business on Montana Street 42 years ago. She is a UTEP-trained jewelry artist and goldsmith, has won the Best Jeweler category in El Paso for 11 years in a row, and has had over 50 pieces worn on the red carpet by celebrities.

Susan Eisen is the President and Chief Designer at Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry Watches Art & Appraisals (www.susaneisen.com), is El Paso’s only Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America, a Master Gemologist Appraiser of the American Society of Appraisers, and a Certified Gemologist Appraiser with the American Gem Society. She is the author of three books, one on collecting jewelry ( Crazy About Jewelry! An Expert Guide to Buying, Selling, and Caring for your Jewelry ), one on collecting art ( Crazy About Art! The Expert Guide to Buying, Selling and Caring For Your Fine Art Collection ) and one on avoiding family heirloom inheritance battles after you die ( Myth of the Million Dollar Dishrag: An Effective and Powerful Plan to Avoid a Family Inheritance Battle After You Die ).

