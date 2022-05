BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Buffalo on Sunday morning to address the Tops mass shooting and gun violence in general. Cuomo showed up for Sunday service at True Bethel Baptist Church, where there was music, dance, and worship. There was also discussion about what happened on May 14, when 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops grocery store.

2 DAYS AGO