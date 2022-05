TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are climbing again in Toledo with the average price per gallon up to $4.44, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices in the Glass City increased 14.9 cents last week. The average price is 70.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.61 higher than a year ago.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO