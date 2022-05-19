ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield firefighters called to fire on Dwight Street

By Waleed Azad
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are working on a reported structure fire on Dwight Street Wednesday night.

According to a social media post by Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 1575 Dwight Street for a fire.

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is given.

