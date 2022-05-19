ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to send $400 checks to registered vehicle owners?

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRazR_0fj1PTDN00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $18.1 billion inflation relief package on Thursday.

Most of the money will go towards sending out $400 payments to car owners. Californians who have more than one vehicle registered to their name would get $800 because the payments are capped at two vehicles per person.

The proposal comes as AAA reports a record-high average for California gas prices, which eclipsed the $6 mark yesterday. Other proposals at the state capitol include suspending the state’s gas tax. Opponents of that proposal say savings would not be passed on to the consumer.

We want to know: Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to send $400 checks to registered vehicle owners?

A majority, 64 percent of respondents, agree with Newsom’s plan to send $400 checks to registered vehicle owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rHFu_0fj1PTDN00

$400 is just a band aid on the problem. Of course it’ll help but it’s not the solution. Gas prices need to be lowered somehow to make any significant difference.

Stephanie Knight, Facebook user

Yes! That would be like suspending the gas tax for 500+ gallons. Its a start, but they are going to have to do much more to combat the inflation. Raising minimum wage isn’t going to help inflation any.

Dominic Michael, Facebook user
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

California Gov. Newsom Criticizes GOP After Texas School Shooting: ‘Who The Hell Are We If We Cannot Keep Our Kids Safe’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately criticized Republicans after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas killed at least 19 students and two adults on Tuesday. “Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it,” Newsom tweeted. “Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.” Newsom’s comments came quickly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the initial death toll of 14 students and one teacher in Tuesday’s incident. Late Tuesday evening, Texas authorities upped the death toll to 21, according to reports, though, it was not clear if that number included the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

How do wildfires get their names?

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — In 2021, California had over 8,000 wildfires across the state, each with a different name. So what goes into naming wildfires to make sure that units and resources are sent to the right place? The answer is somewhat simple and straightforward, when a unit responds to the scene they look for the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
ijpr.org

Top California Democrats in a stalemate over gas rebates

Aurora Chang leans over and flicks the gas pump off before the tank of her gray sedan is full. She gestures at the Safeway Gas sign that blares $5.69 in red numbers. It’s a good deal at 20 cents below Sacramento County’s average price, but still too high for Chang.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California leaders react to deadly Texas school shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California leaders are reacting to the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 14 children and one teacher dead on Tuesday. 14 children and a teacher dead. Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FingerLakes1.com

California residents can claim a $160 one-time credit

Residents of Long Beach, California could receive a one-time payment of $160. The refund stems from a legal ruling about water access. After a recent legal ruling, Long Beach, California, will have to pay back it’s own water department over $30.8 million. This ruling is also what triggered will be $160 credit for customers. Find additional details about it here.
FOX40

What area code is 350? Stockton, others to get new 3 digit number

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People getting a new phone number in parts of Sacramento and San Joaquin counties later this year might not be getting a 209 area code.  The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday said the 209 area code will soon run out of availability. The area code, which serves people in portions […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $400 checks could be sent to millions

As inflation and gas prices continue to rise, states are still working to give residents a break in the form of stimulus payments if possible. Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has proposed an inflation relief bill worth $18.1 billion dollars. The bill would help offset the costs of inflation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Californians#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motor1.com

California Now Allows Residents To Wrap Their Front License Plates

Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy