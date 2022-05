MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. “We’re going to be narrowing down the candidates and selecting one candidate from each of the four major parties so that they’ll appear on the ballot in August so that we can select a successor for Rep. Hagedorn after his passing,” said Michael Stalberger, director of Property and Environmental Resources at Blue Earth County.

