ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, AR

Officers, deputies injured in Pope Co. explosion

By Chris Counts, Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBw3N_0fj1Mbw000

ATKINS, Ark. – An explosion in a Pope County home injured officers and deputies Wednesday night.

According to Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones, Pope County deputies, Atkins and Pottsville police were called to a physical disturbance at a home.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene shots were fired at them, but no officers or deputies were struck.

As officers were working to get the person inside the home to comply, the explosion occurred, according to Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones.

Mother of 7, shot after Hot Springs graduation, says she’s lucky to be alive

Atkins, Pottsville officers and Pope County deputies received minor injuries from the explosion but are expected to be okay, according to the Sheriff.

Jones said one person has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

One injured in Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a call about a shooting on Tuesday, May 24 in the 3900 Block of Johnson Street. According to police, the incident happened around 7:25 a.m. When police arrived, they say a 33-year-old Deangelo Lee had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pope County, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Atkins, AR
Pope County, AR
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Jones
KYTV

Searcy County, Ark. authorities arrest man after pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Searcy County, Ark. man faces several charges following a pursuit. Trystan Shelby Barker, 21, of Leslie, Ark., faces several charges, including fleeing and making a terroristic threat. A judge set Shelby’s bond at $100,000. Officers responded to U.S. 65 in Marshall after reports of...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Former Rogers police officer arrested, accused of animal cruelty

ROGERS, Ark. — A former Rogers police officer was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after her landlord found dead dogs in her home, according to a court document. Jerri Beyard's landlord became concerned after she hadn't paid rent in months, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He went into her home and found dead dogs inside.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Former Rogers Police Officer arrested after 3 dogs found dead in abandoned home

ROGERS, Ark. — A former Rogers Police Officer was arrested on animal cruelty charges after three dogs were allegedly found dead in a home she abandoned. According to court records, officers were called to a home on W. Linda Lane in Rogers after a property manager found the decomposing bodies of three dogs, one was locked in a cage and the others were lying in the home.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pope Co#Sheriff
KATV

PCSO has made an arrest in a 2021 infant death

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An arrest has been made in a 2021 infant dead, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. November 1, 2021, deputies responded to the 1600 block of East 46th St. in reference to an unresponsive child. Officials said medical reports later determined that the infant...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A 60-year-old Mountain Home man died Thursday in a head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. May 19 on State Highway 5 at Timberlane Road in Mountain Home. Ethan Hutchinson, 29, of Bull Shoals was northbound when his 2009 Chevrolet...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLO

Man admits to selling drugs to confidential informant

A man charged with selling methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-seven-year-old David Kyle Simmons pled guilty to his charges and was given six years probation. In his newest case, Simmons, who lists an address along County Road 16, is charged...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Highway 5 North traffic halted due to head-on collision

A two vehicle head-on collision has blocked the intersection of Highway 5 North and Timberlane Road in front of Tall Oaks trailer park, 3 miles North of Mountain Home heading to Midway. Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Sheriff and other officials are on scene working to clear the area. Injuries...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy