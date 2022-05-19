ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD and Pepperhill residents walk to end gun violence

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMNkw_0fj1MNlw00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), pastors and community leaders walked through the Pepperhill neighborhood to help put an end to gun violence.

Some parents question whether the Pepperhill community is safe after shots were fired in the parking lot of Pepperhill Park during a youth baseball game and softball practice. North Charleston police say they want to create change and having these walks makes the community feels safer.

“It lets them know that law enforcement, churches, and other community leaders are out here for them,” says Lt. Tireka Wright, with NCPD.

The Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace or “RECAP” program walks through neighborhoods across North Charleston to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Zola Simmons who lives in the Pepperhill neighborhood says, he was home the night of the shooting.

“It was bad and it shouldn’t have happened the way it happened, but it did. As far as Pepperhill being safe, me and my wife walk and ride our bicycles. We are not afraid,” says Simmons.

Participants in the walk say the initiative is key to creating a safer community.

“It’s important that we connect to the community and rebuild a connection with each other, so they can come out and work together,” says Michael Gaston, a member of the Berkeley County Exchange Club.

Residents say they love their neighborhood and want people to feel welcomed, and safe again, and return to Pepperhill Park.

“We not going to let it go down. I have been here since 1999, and my goal is to make Pepperhill just as good as Wescott, and every place else,” says Simmons.

The next RECAP community walk is Friday at 6 p.m. in the Waylyn community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man carjacked outside West Ashley convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of a West Ashley convenience store. The Charleston Police Department said a man was sitting in his car at the Blue Water convenience store off Bees Ferry Road early Tuesday morning when he was approached by two individuals. Police said […]
WCBD Count on 2

CPD officer saves kitten from the streets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “To protect and serve” is the motto of law enforcement no matter how small or furry. A Charleston Police Officer recently saved a tiny kitten from danger. According to CPD, authorities received a call of a kitten inside a Jeep engine. Officer Batiz rescued the kitten from the engine and offered […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD conducting traffic checkpoints Memorial Day weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) will increase patrols and conduct DUI checkpoints over Memorial Day weekend to encourage safe driving. Officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as well as drivers not wearing seatbelts. Buckle Up South Carolina, a campaign to remind drivers to wear seatbelts, begins May 23 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gaston
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man accused of hitting nephew with bat

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly hit his nephew with a bat on Sunday. According to a report obtained by News 2, police responded to a North Charleston location after receiving multiple calls referencing a disturbance. A woman told police that her brother, Taylor Jerome (56), got […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

VIDEO: Police tackle alligator in Daniel Island parking garage

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – See you later, alligator! Officers with the Charleston Police Department made an unusual arrest over the weekend. The officers tackled an alligator that found its way into a Daniel Island parking garage. According to the Charleston Police Department, men and women from CPD animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man arrested on gun, several drug charges after foot chase with police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested by Charleston Police over the weekend after a foot pursuit led to authorities finding drugs and a weapon in his possession. Abraham Varns, 38, is facing several charges including drug possession and pointing and presenting firearms offenses, according to a report obtained by News 2. Around 1:35 […]
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant school vandalized, spray-painted with obscene images

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Obscene images were spray-painted on property belonging to a Mount Pleasant school over the weekend. A company that provides security services for the Charleston County School District on Sunday afternoon notified the Mount Pleasant Police Department about vandalism at Charles Pinckney Elementary. The responding officer observed several items that were […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Softball#Violent Crime
WCBD Count on 2

Crews battled fire on Hope Lane

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire near Mercer Avenue on Sunday night. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Hope Lane. Authorities posted to Facebook at 9:14 p.m. on Sunday that they were working to control the fire. No further […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV employee accused of accepting bribes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles employee is facing four counts of bribery, according to SLED. SLED agents arrested Andre Purnell Garner, 23, on Wednesday and charged him with Public Official accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee. Arrest warrants indicate that Garner accepted bribes on four separate […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report finds more than 3,400 teacher vacancies in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An educator advocacy group found there are thousands of teacher vacancies in South Carolina. Volunteers with the nonprofit, SC for Ed, added up publicly available school district job postings and found there were 3,410 teacher vacancies throughout the state as of this past weekend. According to Steve Nuzum, the Research Director […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Child rides to school on Mount Pleasant fire truck

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a flashy ride to school for one Mount Pleasant student. Cooper, 4, and his mom hopped aboard Mount Pleasant Engine 501 on Monday morning to ride the fire truck to class at St. Andrew’s Day School. The trip on the fire truck was earned during a school auction, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy