Indio, CA

Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
An Indio family is remembering 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in a crash in Twentynine Palms last week.

Last Thursday, Barboza was driving home from work when he collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader . He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash continues.

He was a father, son and brother who was taken too soon.

“His smile, his laugh, his real laugh. The way he would dance." These are just a few of the many things Lizette Felix will miss about Barboza.

“He had a lot of dreams. He couldn’t wait to like explore. He just wanted to do everything," she said. Her best friend, other half and father to their daughters – taken too soon.

“He was always happy, he loved his baby. He just wanted to work hard. He was just a hard worker, he loved life. We were just starting as a family.”

Although they’re young parents, Felix told me Barboza was always ready to be a dad.

She said he would work tirelessly to provide for his girls. “He just, he loved life," she added, "He was the best father, my baby loved him.”

At just 20-years-old, Barboza’s father, Peter, told me he has so many aspirations in life. “He was always joking around, he was really loving life. Happy to be with his girlfriend and his kids. Always ready to go out with them, you know.”

They said he was humble and respectful, a hard worker who cared for those around him.

“I was always so proud of him. Hardworking, go getter and especially lately you know with the babies and and everything you know. He was really pushing, working harder.”

His family has started a GoFundMe to relieve the financial stress of his untimely death. If you'd like to donate, click here .

Dawn Klasen
5d ago

This is so very sad. Prayers to his family. The story said he drove into the back of a Caterpillar truck. Please do not get destructed when driving. I am always seeing people on their phones when driving and this is what happens. :(

Public Safety
foxla.com

10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Cars Riddled With Bullets During Eastvale Driveby

Several vehicles were damaged — but no one was injured — in a volley of drive-by gunfire in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. It happened about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Red Oak Drive, near Sumner Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt....
KESQ News Channel 3

Fundraising page set up for Indio firefighter seriously injured in off-duty motorcycle crash

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the family of an Indio firefighter/paramedic injured in a motorcycle crash while off-duty last weekend. Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Kelly was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, which occurred on Sunday just before 10 a.m. on Monroe Street north of Requa Drive. "Brian has a long The post Fundraising page set up for Indio firefighter seriously injured in off-duty motorcycle crash appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
US News and World Report

Arrest in 2020 Shooting Death Near Southern California Park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man near a Southern California park in 2020, authorities said. Cedric Omarr Dempsey, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind Bordwell Park in Riverside on Dec. 22, 2020, police said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
