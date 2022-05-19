Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week

An Indio family is remembering 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in a crash in Twentynine Palms last week.

Last Thursday, Barboza was driving home from work when he collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader . He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash continues.

He was a father, son and brother who was taken too soon.

“His smile, his laugh, his real laugh. The way he would dance." These are just a few of the many things Lizette Felix will miss about Barboza.

“He had a lot of dreams. He couldn’t wait to like explore. He just wanted to do everything," she said. Her best friend, other half and father to their daughters – taken too soon.

“He was always happy, he loved his baby. He just wanted to work hard. He was just a hard worker, he loved life. We were just starting as a family.”

Although they’re young parents, Felix told me Barboza was always ready to be a dad.

She said he would work tirelessly to provide for his girls. “He just, he loved life," she added, "He was the best father, my baby loved him.”

At just 20-years-old, Barboza’s father, Peter, told me he has so many aspirations in life. “He was always joking around, he was really loving life. Happy to be with his girlfriend and his kids. Always ready to go out with them, you know.”

They said he was humble and respectful, a hard worker who cared for those around him.

“I was always so proud of him. Hardworking, go getter and especially lately you know with the babies and and everything you know. He was really pushing, working harder.”

His family has started a GoFundMe to relieve the financial stress of his untimely death. If you'd like to donate, click here .

