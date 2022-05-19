ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, AR

Officers, deputies injured in Pope Co. explosion

By Chris Counts, Miriam Battles
 6 days ago

ATKINS, Ark. – An explosion in a Pope County home injured officers and deputies Wednesday night.

According to Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones, Pope County deputies, Atkins and Pottsville police were called to a physical disturbance at a home.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene shots were fired at them, but no officers or deputies were struck.

As officers were working to get the person inside the home to comply, the explosion occurred, according to Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones.

Atkins, Pottsville officers and Pope County deputies received minor injuries from the explosion but are expected to be okay, according to the Sheriff.

Jones said one person has been taken into custody.

