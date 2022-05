DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is coming, and local libraries are a path to a vast world of free fun, adventure, and reading. Lisa Lockheart, Publicity and Outreach Liaison, and Karrah Kuykendall, Adult Services Director, of Rock Island Public Library inform the public the summer programs available to the community and patrons. It is mentioned that 118 events/possibilities will be made available over the course of the season. Folks are encouraged to pick up their Summer Guide at the library, or visit the website for more details.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO