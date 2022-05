Two Republican candidates are headed to a runoff for the new state House District 28 in northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties. The top two vote-getters in the six-candidate Republican primary were Brent Cox, with 3,363 votes in the district, 32.3% of the total and Julie Tressler, with 2,361 votes, about 22.7% of the total, who will face off in the June 21 runoff election since no candidate received 50% of the vote total plus one vote.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO